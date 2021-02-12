Boys and Girls Club in Troy hosts mass food distribution

(Team H.E.R.O., The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area, and Troy Drug Free Community Coalition)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Boxes of free groceries will be available for individuals and families in need on Saturday in Troy.

The food distribution will take place Feb. 13 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area on Seventh Ave. Masks and social distancing are required.

“Food insecurity has been an issue in the City of Troy and it’s been worsened by the pandemic,” said Steven Figueroa, food drive coordinator. “There are a lot of families struggling to get enough food and we’re trying to attack this problem by distributing food to whoever needs it.”

The 600 boxes of food will include milk, eggs, meat, and other food items. Anyone in the City of Troy who needs a box delivered can contact Figueroa at (518) 285-9622.

The event is sponsored by Team H.E.R.O., The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area, and Troy Drug Free Community Coalition. The food was donated by Billy Carter of Kingdom Ministries in Troy.