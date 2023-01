TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bootleggers on Broadway in Troy has announced on their Facebook page that they are still in business, but pending more inspections they currently cannot open. They released the following statement via social media-

“[We] just wanted to let everyone know we are still here. Unfortunately we still cannot open. We are awaiting a few inspections to get done and give us the clear to open. We will keep everyone updated once we get the go. Stay tuned.”