Boil water order issued for parts of North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A boil water order has been issued for areas of North Greenbush near Snyder’s Lake.

The areas included in the order are properties in the town water system on Pershing Avenue between Lakeshore Drive and Troy Avenue, including customers on Lakeshore Drive, Liberty Avenue (North and South), Burns Avenue, Clara Court, Lillian Court, South Lakeview Road, Leslie Avenue, and Shore Court.

Approximately 40 homes are located in the area included in the order. Those homes will be visited by town personnel.

While the order is in place, all water for cooking and drinking must be boiled first. The order was issued after routine and required samples showed the presence of coliform bacteria.

Boiling kills most bacteria in water.

Bring water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. Bottled water can also be used as a substitute.