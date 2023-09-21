TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy has announced that the boil water advisory that was issued on September 18 has been lifted. Samples taken and processed adhering to Department of Health regulations found the area’s water to be safe to drink, according to city officials.

The advisory was issued on Monday following a water main break in Lansingburgh. Neighborhoods of Troy that were affected included Lansingburgh, Pleasantdale, North Central, Downtown, and South Troy.

Residents with questions regarding their water services can contact the Troy Department of Pubic Utilities at (518)237-0241 or (518)237-0611 after hours.