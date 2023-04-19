BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday morning, the Town of Brunswick had a water main break. By Wednesday afternoon, the town issued a boil water advisory, letting residents know that their water may not be good to use straight from the tap.

The water main break was near Cranston Road, and crews were on the scene before 8 a.m. The advisory is for Cranston Road, Washington Drive, and part of Menemsha Lane.

In those areas, use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. It’s an easy process:

Bring water to a roiling boil

Boil for one minute

Cool before using

The advisory lasts until Friday, April 21. It’s a precautionary measure, according to the town, and they’ll send out another alert when the advisory is lifted. Residents should contact Julie Urkevich at (518) 279-3461 ext. 114 for more information.

Crews repaired the water main, causing a loss in water pressure in the area. That increases the likelihood of untreated water with harmful microbes contaminating the water supply. Seek medical advice if you have diarrhea, cramps, nausea, or headaches, which can be caused by such microbes. They can pose a particular risk for babies, the elderly, and the immunocompromised.