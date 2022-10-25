TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A boil water advisory is in place after a water main break in South Troy on Tuesday. The break happened in the area of Polk and Second Streets.

Officials said more than 10 million gallons of water leaked out of the pipes. The following areas are affected by the boil water advisory:

4th Street, between Main Street and Tyler Street

St. Lukes Avenue

St. Josephs Street

Van Every Ave

Officials said as water is turned on and pressure resumes, water should be boiled for cooking and drinking. After water service is restored, customers who experience discolored water should run cold water for five to 10 minutes until it runs clear.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0611.