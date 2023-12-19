SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Schaghticoke Water Department is replacing a leaking water main valve, which will interrupt water service for residents of Pleasantdale while the repairs are made. The repairs are expected to last until 4 p.m.

According to the Town of Schaghticoke, once service is restored, residents can expect discolored water which will clear after running your faucet. A boil water advisory will be issued once water is restored and will be in place for the next 48 hours.

Residents with questions or concerns can call Shawn Cross, the Town of Schaghticoke Water Department Operator, at (518) 461-3350.