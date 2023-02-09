TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The co-founder of the Black Panther Party spoke at an event at Hudson Valley Community College Thursday evening.

Bobby Seale co-founded the party during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. He was also one of the Chicago 7, who was arrested for protesting during the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Seale spoke on stage about how the resistance to racism has evolved over time in the United States. He also answered many questions from the audience, including some about holding police officers accountable.

The event was free and open to the public.