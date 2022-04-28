RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Rensselaer, you have over 50 restaurants to choose from. These are the highest-rated restaurants in Rensselaer, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Paesan’s Pizza

Paesan’s Pizza serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has other locations in Albany, Latham, Guilderland, and Schenectady.

Rated 4 out of 5 (14 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 273 Columbia T urnpike

urnpike Top review: “ Great service, good wings, great place. It is great always stop by Paesan and get something to eat. The place is always clean and the customer service cannot be better.” — felixquinones

You can view the menu on the Paesan’s Pizza website.

9. Sliders Pizza

Sliders Pizza serves Italian food and is open for dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (8 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 212 Broadway

Top review: “ This is the best pizza my family and myself have ever had, we’ve been getting pizza with Jim’s and Sliders since the 80s. It was excellent then and still is now.” — Joannpeck

You can view the menu on the Sliders Pizza Facebook page.

8. Hanzo Japanese Steakhouse

Hanzo Japanese Steakhouse serves Japanese and Asian food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (22 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 102 Van Rensselaer Square

Top review: “Family gathering to surprise my wife for her birthday. We got right in with no waiting even though they were quite busy when we arrived. We were very pleased with our meals and with the service given. We will definitely return.” — jpd318453

You can view the menu on the Hanzo Japanese Steakhouse website.

7. Masala House

Masala House serves Indian food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (18 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 474 Columbia Turnpike

Top review: “While looking at colleges in the area we stayed in a nearby hotel and one night we looked up local pizza places. Masala House popped up as a result and they had some interesting varieties of pizzas so we thought we’d give it a try. It was a good decision. We ordered the Chicken Masala Pizza. Not wanting to use a third-party delivery service, we phoned in our order for pickup. At the checkout register my wife added a baklava and the employee mentioned they had just made some mango lassis so we got two of those. Everything was very tasty.” — greggmcf

You can view the menu on the Masala House website.

6. Recovery Sports Grill

Recovery Sports Grill serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options. Recovery Sports Grill also has locations in Albany, Amsterdam, Queensbury, and Troy.

Rated 4 out of 5 (32 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 279 Troy Road

Top review: “Food is fantastic and at great prices as well! Have gone there for dinner a few times and the staff is very friendly too, Love this place!” — Robin K

You can view the menu on the Recovery Sports Grill website.

5. Nishiki Sushi

Nishiki Sushi serves Japanese and Asian food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian and vegan options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (50 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 501 Columbia Turnpike, Suite 59

Top review: “My wife and I visit a couple times a month. Food is fresh and the place is immaculate. Great service from hard-working staff. Try the Teriyaki Salmon. Yum.” — James A

You can view the menu on the Nishiki Sushi website.

4. Off Shore Pier

Off Shore Pier serves seafood and American food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (89 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 637 3rd Avenue Extension

Top review: “Food is always fresh and delicious each time we visit. There’s a variety of choices and staff is always nice. Don’t let the decor fool you, I highly recommend here for good seafood.” — Amanda P

You can view the menu on the Off Shore Pier website.

3. Illusive Restaurant & Bar

Illusive Restaurant & Bar serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (38 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 3 Ferry Street

Top review: “After seeing pictures of food from Facebook friends I finally made the trip. The most creative menu I’ve seen. Everything is over the top. Cocktails that are from another planet. If you don’t go here and are completely blown away you have no taste.” — teamzsteve

You can view the menu on the Illusive Restaurant & Bar website.

2. Skyline Diner

Skyline Diner serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. The diner has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (69 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 314 Columbia Street

Top review: “Everything overall is great here! Food, place, people, and service. Diners usually have either good food or clean nice place, bit seldom both. This diner is clean, stylish, and very presentable. The food taste and quality is very good and consistent. You are sure to get the exact same preparation as the last time. Serving size is good and food is always well prepared. The staff are friendly and attentive. Price is comparable to others in the area. The diner is stylish and aesthetically pleasing. I usually bring my guests from out of town here to have breakfast or brunch. They end up getting selfies and memorabilia from the place. It’s that good. I bring the family here every weekend and on my days off.” — DonaldTheGood

You can view the menu on the Skyline Diner Facebook page.

1. Casey’s Restaurant

Casey’s Restaurant serves American food and is open for lunch. The restaurant has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (147 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 77 Washington Avenue

Top review: “Casey’s has been around for a while and really have it down. I’ve never had a bad meal here. The service is good and the prices are fair. Give it a try!” — justinvandyk

You can view the menu on the Casey’s Restaurant website.