TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Troy area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Troy, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Big Apple Pizzeria

Big Apple Pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (7 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 108 14th Street

Top review: “Like many fellow reviewers, we had spent the day touring RPI and were looking for a place to get a quick lunch. While the exterior is very unassuming we decided to give it a chance and we were glad we did. Great selection of pies by the slice, including vegetarian and gluten-free options.” — Amistad1234

You can view the menu on the Big Apple Pizzeria website.

9. Two Brothers Restaurant & Bar

Two Brothers Restaurants & Bar is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (16 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3/5), Service (3/5), Value (3/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 814 Hoosick Road

Top review: “I picked up an order for dinner with friends and it was wonderful. The restaurant was quiet but I was greeted with a friendly hello and order was hot and ready when I arrived. Our food was delicious (a variety of sandwiches and lasagna and dessert)! We loved everything! Will definitely be going back!!” — Jean M

You can view the menu on the Two Brothers Facebook page.

8. Jimmy’s Pizzeria

Jimmy’s Pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (19 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 475 5th Avenue

Top review: “We order pizza and wings a couple of times a month. But today, I decided to order chicken parmigiana with ziti. It was delivered to my home, hot out of the oven! It was delicious. I highly recommend this restaurant.” — maijr1119

You can view the menu on the Jimmy’s Pizzeria website.

7. Red Front Restaurant & Tavern

Red Front Restaurant & Tavern is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian options. The restaurant has another location in Clifton Park.

Rated 4 out of 5 (65 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 71 Division Street Suite 2

Top review: “I usually stop in here once or twice a year with my sports buddies but on this visit decided to do a dinner with my wife. We still ended up having pizza, tough to resist one of the best in the Capital District of New York State. An enjoyable visit.” — Charles S

You can view the menu on the Red Front website.

6. Bacchus

Bacchus is open for dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (45 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 33 2nd Street

Top review: “The restaurant is in the basement of a brownstone building. There are booths and tables and a side room one has to duck into to get in. The mixed green salad was excellent with the house vinaigrette. The vinaigrette was served in a plastic container and could have been served in a reusable one but tasted great. A personal custom pizza was the best I’ve had in Albany area. The crust was crisp and the sauce very tasty. The spicy chicken and sausage pasta has a warning ‘not for the faint-hearted’ which is to the point. It was also excellent but quite spicy. The service was impeccable. Wine is by the half bottle and there are a variety of beers and cider on draft. They do NOT currently serve dessert. I would highly recommend.” — rivanb2015

You can view the menu on the Bacchus website.

5. Moscatiello’s Italian Restaurant

Moscatiello’s Italian Restaurant is open for dinner and lunch on some days.

Rated 4 out of 5 (87 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 99 North Greenbush Road

Top review: “We had our wedding reception there last weekend. The room was set up exactly as planned, the tables looked great, the staff was friendly and very attentive and the food was plentiful and excellent. We were very pleased with how organized and professional everything was done. I would definitely recommend them for any family function. They made our special day even more special!” — 316butterfly61

You can view the menu on the Moscatiello’s website.

4. Verdile’s Restaurant

Verdile’s Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (103 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 572 2nd Avenue

Top review: “My husband and I had dinner at Verdile’s with close friends. The service was excellent, and the food was superb. I have the veal, one of Verdile’s specialty entrees. We also had the fried calamari as an appetizer. We were all very pleased with not only our meals, but with the friendly and excellent service.” — maijr1119

You can view the menu on the Verdile’s Restaurant website.

3. Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe

Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (148 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 85 4th Street

Top review: “We dined here last week with some old friends and had a very relaxing time. The food portions are HUGE, and for the price per dish really cannot be beat. Thank you for all that you do!” — TJ_Conwell

You can view the menu on the Lo Porto website.

2. DeFazio’s Pizzeria

DeFazio’s Pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (99 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 266 4th Street

Top review: “Small red pie with meatball, sausage, ricotta, and garlic. Chicken parmigan hero. Pulled pork roll. Truly my mind is blown! One of best pizza places been to in my life. So much love and attention goes into everything!” — Q7912PStant

DeFazio’s has another location in Albany. The Troy location was used for a Hallmark movie shoot in February. You can view the menu on the DeFazio’s website.

1. Testo’s Restaurant & Pizza

Testo’s Restaurant & Pizza has two locations in Troy. They have vegetarian and vegan options and are open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (148 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 853 4th Avenue and 769 Pawling Avenue

Top review: “Outstanding old-school restaurant. Best in the area. If you’re looking for a fancy place this is not it. Just good solid hardy food. Service is professional.” — BUCHYNDA

You can view the menu on the Testo’s website.