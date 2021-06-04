Berlin High School students receive top honors in Olympics of Visual Arts

CHERRY PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Celebrations are underway at Berlin High School after two students received top honors in the Olympics of the Visual Arts. The annual competition hosted by the New York State Teachers Association, presents a series of design problems that require utilizing historical
references, brainstorming, problem solving, and creative solutions.
Senior Bridget Hermann and Brady Hills (Gr. 11) competed in this year’s Olympics of the Visual Arts (OVA) Competition. Hermann competed in the Sculpture Category and won 1st place for her lighthouse structure. Hills competed in the Illustration Category and won 3rd place for her superhero illustration inspired by Alien Artist H.R. Giger.
“It’s kind of cool to show that even though we’re a small school with much less of a budget than some of these other schools, we can still do something good and impressive,” said Hermann.
Both winning pieces will be on display at the BMHS Art Show June 10-13.
OVA is an extracurricular opportunity for all BMHS artists. It is an annual competition where students/teams create a long-term piece all school year, and develop an evidence portfolio, to then bring to competition. On competition day, the teams then create on-the-spot solutions together to earn additional points.
Find a full slideshow from the event along with the OVA overview and design problems on the BCSD website.