CASTLETON ON HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schodack Police are reporting a black bear was seen in the area of Castleton Elementary School. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as the Rensselaer County Sheriff, have been advised of the sighting and are investigating the situation.

Authorities are asking those in the area to be aware and on the lookout. If you are in the area and spot the bear, you are encouraged to call (518) 477-8077 or (518) 270-5252 to report the sighting or any other information.