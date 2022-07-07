SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schodack Police Department said a bear was spotted looking for food by many residents on Thursday morning. Police said black bears have been active in the area recently.

Bear spotted in Schodack (Schodack PD)

Police said young male black bears are being pushed out of their mother’s care and forced to find food in new living areas. Due to the dry conditions, they are looking for easy food sources in residential areas.

According to police, the best deterrent is to remove food sources, such as bird feeders. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact New York State Environmental Conservation Dispatch at 1-877-457-5680.