CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pups and pints abound. Grafton Lakes State Park will be hosting their “Bark N’ Brew” benefit event supporting regional rescue organizations. The event is on September 16, from noon to 3 p.m., and is free to attend with a $6 vehicle entrance fee.

Dog owners and their four-legged friends are invited to this annual event aiming to not only raise money but show how pet-friendly New York State Parks can be for dogs of all kinds. A guided dog walk, an agility course, assorted animal vendors, live music, raffles, and more all promise a good time for you and your best friend.

Food and drinks will be available for an additional charge. To boost funds, local craft beers will be sold as well.

Any dog-related businesses interested in being a vendor or tabling the event can email graftonlakesevents@gmail.com. Grafton Lakes State Park is located off Route 2, 12 miles east of Troy, New York. Please use the park’s main entrance on Grafton Lakes State Park Way for this event.