AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nothing quite says springtime like the arrival of baby farm animals! This weekend 4 J’s Farm in Averill Park is hosting a free event for the community to meet, pet and hold their baby animals.

Located on 4 High Meadow Road, you will find a farm full of personality! Owner Jodi Pasinello started their farm family in 2013 with just a couple of goats, and over time adding to their starting line up.

Bunnies, chicks, pigs, lambs, goats, two dogs and a turkey named Tom are just a few of the animals that call the farm home.

Cassie Hudson and Jill Szwed teamed up to visit 4 J’s Farm in Averill Park to meet some of their new spring arrivals.

Before the pandemic, Pasinello operated a petting zoo but that was quickly put on a pause when the pandemic hit. Because animals are her therapy, she decided she needed another way to share them with others.

They hosted the first “Baby Animal Day” on the farm and it was a success! More than 300 people showed up to meet, pet, and hold the animals. They even invited vendors to the property to provide food and refreshments during the event.

The second annual “Baby Animal Day” at 4 J’s Farm will take place on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., and we’re told the Easter Bunny is making an appearance! For more details about the event, visit their website.