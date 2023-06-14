AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Averill Park Central School District website, the district’s board of education has passed a resolution to dissolve the nickname “Warriors.” The decision comes in light of the New York State Board of Regents’ regulation that bans all names and images of school mascots that currently or were related to Indigenous people prior.

Starting next year, a student-led leadership group will begin the process of choosing a new nickname gathering input from students, staff, faculty, and community members. Once the group narrows down the selections, the board of education will decide on a new name.

The district clarified on its website that advocacy measures showed the district distanced itself from linking the name Warriors to any Indigenous groups since the late 1990s.