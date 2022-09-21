AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Liam Rounds, a Class of 2022 graduate from Averill Park High School (APHS), earned a rare perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement (AP) exam in spring 2022. Not only did he earn a top score of 5, but Rounds also scored the maximum amount of points on every single portion of the exam, district officials announced Wednesday.

“Congratulations to Liam Rounds for this accomplishment. I am constantly impressed by the artwork that our students produce each year,” Superintendent Dr. James Franchini said. “Liam’s perfect score is not only a great individual accomplishment but also one for the whole art department.”

Of 19,000 students who took the AP Art and Design: Drawing Portfolio exam this spring, Rounds was among 30 students in the world to earn every point possible on the rubric. He is currently studying art activism and fashion design at the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design.

“Averill Park Art students are well above the National/International average, scoring mostly 4’s and 5’s,” APHS Art teacher Marsha Gregory said. “According to recently released data, the majority of portfolios in all three categories typically earn a score of 3.”

The AP exam consists of a student’s art portfolio, along with written supporting evidence. There are two parts to the exam, the Sustained Investigation section which is submitted digitally, and the Selected Works portion. Sustained Investigation deeply investigates a concern or concept generated by the student. Selected Works consists of five resolved works that demonstrate high-level formal skills, ideas, and processes.

“AP courses and exams are college-level, requiring great focus and persistence among participating students,” said Trevor Packer, head of the Advanced Placement Program. “We applaud the educators who encourage students to challenge themselves, who motivate and encourage diverse students to achieve their academic potential.”

One other Averill Park Central School District student, Jessica Malenfant, earned every possible point on the College Board’s rubric in 2017. Colleges and universities around the world receive AP scores each year for college credit, advanced placement, and consideration in the admission process.