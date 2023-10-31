AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local family received national recognition for their Halloween costumes. The Messia family from Averill Park dressed up as a traveling circus complete with a strong man and a fortune teller.

They were named Best Costume on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. They said they had a lot of fun.

“It was so fun. We went to a lot of thrift stores. We used a lot of spray paint, duct tape. We had a great time putting it together, and I figured we’re a crazy family, so a circus theme was perfect.”

The Messias beat out two other finalists who dressed up as Pac-Man and characters from the Wizard of Oz. They told NEWS10 they had a blast on “GMA” and said it was a cool experience for their kids to go behind the scenes of the show.

The full clip of their appearance can be viewed below: