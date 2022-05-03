AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Averill Park High School (APHS) International Club announced Tuesday that they are collecting essential supplies for their sister school in the Dominican Republic. The Club will be collecting supplies through May 13.

Donations needed:

Shampoo and conditioner, shower gel, and soap

Body lotion, deodorant, unopened makeup, and feminine products

Toys, books, games, and school supplies

Toothbrushes, toilet paper, and toothpaste

Band-Aids

You can drop off donations to the box in the APHS Main Office during normal school hours. APHS is located at 146 Gettle Road, in Averill Park. If you have any questions, you can give the school a call at (518) 674-7000.