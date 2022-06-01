AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Averill Park Central School District is changing the process for morning pick-up for some students. The district said this change applies to private and parochial students for the 2022-23 school year.

Instead of picking these students up at their homes, buses will be stopping at designated pool bus stops. The district said these stops will likely be at one or more of the school buildings. The locations will have overhangs to shelter students from bad weather.

The district said the transportation department has been facing bus driver shortages like many districts throughout the country. Averill Park CSD said this is the next step to ensure that the district can successfully transport all students.

“One major impact of picking up private and parochial school students at their homes and getting them to their respective schools on time is that school buses arrive at the High School and Middle School much earlier than they should. With students arriving at school so early, they are being forced to congregate in large group areas which has resulted in a chaotic start to the school day, as well as an increased number of disciplinary issues,” said Averill Park CSD in a letter to parents.

The district said this change will allow school buses to arrive at the High School and Middle School with students exiting directly to breakfast or their first class. This change is only for morning pick-up. Afternoon drop-off will continue as normal.

“We understand that this will be an adjustment for both parents and students, which is why we are making this decision nearly four months prior to the 2022-23 school year,” said the district. More information on the pool stops and their locations will be communicated to parents over the summer.