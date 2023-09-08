ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James will hold an in-person public hearing on the potential closure of the Burdett Birth Center at Samaritan Hospital. The hearing is slated for Monday, September 18 at Russell Sage College at 1 p.m., and is open to the public.

Anyone who would like to provide an oral testimony at the hearing must submit a written testimony online by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 15. A written testimony will be accepted online through Monday, September 18.

Last month, activists joined outside the Department of Health, calling on state leaders to intervene in the possible closure of the birth center. The potential closure was first announced in June.

“As the only maternal unit in Rensselaer County, the Burdett Birth Center is an integral part of the local community and the entire region for essential health care,” said Attorney General James. “The prospect of this center closing is deeply concerning, as it would greatly affect communities throughout the Capital Region and beyond. While we continue to monitor and assess this matter, it is essential that we hear directly from local residents and families on how to move forward in the best interest of the community.”

According to the office of the Attorney General, the Burdett Birth Center at Samaritan Hospital has served as the only birth center in Rensselaer County since 2011, also providing childbirth and maternity care services to those in the area.