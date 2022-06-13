TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Assistant Chief of Troy Police, Steven Barker, graduated from the FBI National Academy following the completion of the 10-week training program. The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agencies.

The 10-week program provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science. The course aims to improve police departments’ administration of justice and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation on a worldwide platform.