TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Arts Center of the Capital Region announced two calls for entries Wednesday. One call is for “Artificial Eye: The 41st-annual photo regional,” and the other for “Capture,” a city-wide photography competition.

Call for entries:

Artificial Eye: 44th-annual photo regional

Photographers are invited to submit their work for “Artificial Eye,” the 44th-annual photo regional. Impressions of life in built, urban environments present a challenge in photography, as the shooter’s own gaze often creates a heavy influence on the resulting imagery. Street photography, by nature, is often most successful when executed in real-time, unplanned, fleeting scenarios. Artists are asked to submit imagery produced through new, present, or continuous relationships with Street Photography.

Artificial Eye is a juried exhibition. Lena Peterson has been invited to join as the guest juror for 2022. Peterson is currently co-director of Carrie Haddad Gallery in Hudson, where she represents a vast array of artists from the Hudson Valley. She curates and installs seven group shows per year and works one-on-one with art consultants, designers, and collectors to place artists’ work in prominent and private collections. Submissions will be judged by the Art Center’s Curator alongside Lena Peterson.

The submission fee for The Arts Center of the Capital Region (ACCR) members is $30, and $40 for non-ACCR members. Visit the ACCR website to submit. The submission deadline has been extended to Wednesday, June 1.

Artificial Eye will be presented in the Main Gallery, from June 24 through August 20. A reception will be held on June 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Capture: A city-wide photography exhibition

Smartphones are equipped with cameras that allow users to capture and create activities including self-reflection, social interaction, and community. The Arts Center invites visitors to come to Troy and take a snapshot of themselves with their smartphones in public art locations around Troy.

The Arts Center will print the images that are captured weekly and place them on its gallery walls in an exhibition called “Capture.” Participants are encouraged to title their works and share their images with the Arts Center or tag them on Instagram @capregionartscenter or Facebook@TheArtsCenteroftheCapitalRegion using the hashtag #CaptureTroy. If social media is not an option, submissions may be sent to info@artscenteronline.org.

Capture will be presented in the Arts Center’s Wallace Gallery, from June 24 through August 20. A community reception will be held on July 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.