Arts Center accepting Hoosick Street Bridge underpass mural submissions

A sketch of the Hoosick Street Bridge underpass in Troy, seen from the west. (Arts Center of the Capital Region)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Arts Center of the Capital Region announced a call for entries from artists to create a mural beneath the Hoosick Street Bridge.

The Uniting Line mural will bridge the gap, bringing an innovative artist’s vision to life while making art more accessible within the community. The project is accepting proposals for consideration, and encouraging submissions that are warm and inviting, as requested by respondents to public surveys in the area. Artists from Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Washington, and Warren Counties are eligible.

Visit the Arts Center website to submit a proposal by February 8.

The goal is transforming a 500 foot stretch of road beneath the Hoosick Street Bridge between River Street and 6th Avenue, which separates downtown Troy and North Central Troy. The mural should bring people together, uniting what the highway divides. The surfaces of the bridge’s concrete pillars can become an uplifting visual design that brightens the community.

The full working title of the mural project is the “Uniting Line Hoosick Street Underpass Public Art Mural.” The Uniting Line is a collaboration—between the city of Troy, The Arts Center of the Capital Region, TAP, Inc., and Collar Works—aiming to revitalize and beautify underutilized public spaces. They hope the creative project will unify the area and encourage community activities for pedestrians.