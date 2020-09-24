Arraignment of Jahquay Brown

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The arraignment of Jahquay E. Brown, 20, of Cohoes took place Thursday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. Judge Christopher T. Maier allowed video footage of the arraignment, but no audio recordings.
Brown is being arraigned for second-degree murder in the case of Ayshawn Davis.
Following the arraignment, law enforcement held a press conference.
