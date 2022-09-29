TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Alpha Phi Omega (APO) and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) community are giving back to Troy on RPI Service Day, October 1. The day will be full of students giving back and volunteering with different organizations.

Students will join APO and RPI on RPI Service Day in an effort to help organizations and give back to the Troy community. Troy Bike Rescue, Sanctuary, Oakwood, Frear Park, and MHHS Can Sorting are the five available organizations to volunteer for. This is the third time APO has hosted RPI Service Day and this is the first time since the height of the pandemic. APO hopes to better connect RPI and the Troy community and get students connected and invested in the community by helping the community for a handful of hours on October 1st.

Participants should meet at the horseshoe at 9:30 a.m. on October 1. Lunch and transportation will be provided.