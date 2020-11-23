Anti-eviction demonstration set for Tuesday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tenant advocates and community groups are planning to gather on Tuesday for a demonstration against illegal evictions. They’re convening at 9:30 a.m. during a housing court hearing for a Troy resident.

Citizen Action of New York is behind the demonstration. They say that the tenant, a mother and health care worker, has been homeless ever since her landlord abruptly changed the locks almost two months ago.

Currently, by executive order, New York’s Tenant State Harbor Act is in effect until January 1. It is meant to protect tenants from COVID-related evictions.

Citizen Action of New York says the tenant fell behind on rent due to the pandemic after quarantining for two weeks due to exposure. They say the landlord changed her locks because he could not obtain a valid order of eviction.

The “Troy Eviction Defense Action” is set to start at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Troy City Court on State Street.