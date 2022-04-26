TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County officials held its DWI Memorial ceremony in Troy on Tuesday in recognition of National Crime Victims Rights Week. Family members of people who lost loved ones to crashes caused by drunk drivers were in attendance.

Officials said more needs to be done to raise awareness of the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

“The issue with driving while intoxicated or driving while high is you don’t realize you can’t drive. You can go out with all the best intentions one evening and think you’re okay, and you’re not,” Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly said. “So please make a plan and share your stories with your communities so we can see less and less of this as we go forward.”

Officials are also trying to raise awareness of the dangers of driving while high as New York State works to implement the legalization of recreational marijuana.