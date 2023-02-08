LaFountain worked at Joseph’s House for 17 years and served as the Director of Supported Housing for the past nine years.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Longtime employee Amy LaFountain has been named the new executive director of Joseph’s House & Shelter. LaFountain worked at Joseph’s House for 17 years and served as the Director of Supported Housing for the past nine years.

LaFountain has an extensive history of working with other vulnerable populations in licensed substance abuse centers and working in direct service settings for persons with developmental disabilities. On March 31, Kevin O’Connor, the current executive director will retire after serving in leadership positions for nearly 25 years.

“We will miss Kevin O’Connor’s able leadership at Joseph’s House and Shelter, and we have every confidence that Amy LaFountain will bring us successfully into the future,” said Katherine Arseneau, CSJ, board president. “Her years of experience working at Joseph’s House is a great asset for us and for her as she assumes this Executive Director’s leadership position.”