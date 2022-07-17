ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to three individuals after a fire. The Red Cross said the fire took place on Saturday, July 16 on State Route 66 in Averill Park.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and a nine-week-old child. Volunteers also offered health services and comfort kits containing personal care items.

Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire in the coming days. Officials said volunteer opportunities are available for those who wish to respond to home fires and other disasters in your community.