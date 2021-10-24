American Red Cross aids 2 families after Troy fire

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out on Congress Street in Troy Saturday night. The fire department says heavy fire spilled out from the second and third floors of the backside of the building.

Several crews on duty knocked down the fire, including “an aggressive attack by the 2nd Platoon,” according to a Facebook post from Troy firefighters. Volunteers from the local chapter of the American Red Cross then moved in with more aid.

The Red Cross says they gave immediate emergency assistance to seven people from two households affected by the fire. They helped pay for shelter for four adults and three children aged 11 to 17.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19