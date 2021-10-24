American Red Cross aids 2 families after Troy fire

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out on Congress Street in Troy Saturday night. The fire department says heavy fire spilled out from the second and third floors of the backside of the building.

Several crews on duty knocked down the fire, including “an aggressive attack by the 2nd Platoon,” according to a Facebook post from Troy firefighters. Volunteers from the local chapter of the American Red Cross then moved in with more aid.

The Red Cross says they gave immediate emergency assistance to seven people from two households affected by the fire. They helped pay for shelter for four adults and three children aged 11 to 17.