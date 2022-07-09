AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to one individual after a fire. The Red Cross said the fire took place on Friday, July 9, on Old Route 66 in Averill Park.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to one adult. Volunteers also offered health and emotional support services. The Averill Park resident is eligible for Veterans’ services they said.

Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire in the coming days. Officials said volunteer opportunities are available for those who wish to respond to home fires and other disasters in your community.