ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced to nearly four years (46 months) behind bars in federal court on Tuesday, for distributing fentanyl. David Colon, 41, had previously admitted that from August 31, 2020, through December 15, 2020, he ran a drug trafficking ring that operated in Albany and Rensselaer Counties.

As the leader of this operation, Colon distributed and agreed with others to distribute about 125 grams of fentanyl on multiple occasions throughout Albany and Troy. Colon forfeited $560,548 in seized cash, which represented the proceeds of his fentanyl distribution operation.

United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino also sentenced Colon to serve four years of post-release supervision. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Williams.