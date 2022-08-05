TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A nine-count indictment was unsealed Friday morning by the Rensselaer County Supreme Court alleging that Johan Giraldo, 43, raped and sexually assaulted two minors. According to court documents, Giraldo assaulted two 14-year-old victims, with the first offense on June 7 and the second on June 16.

In the first accusation, Giraldo allegedly raped a child at a home on Sliter Road in Schaghticoke. Next, at the same address, officials said he forced oral sex upon the other victim. Together, the two incidents resulted in a charge of predatory sexual assault—the highest charge of his nine-count indictment.

Charges:

Predatory sexual assault (Felony)

First-degree rape (Felony)

First-degree criminal sexual act (Felony)

Second-degree criminal sexual act (Felony)

Second-degree rape (Felony)

Third-degree rape (Felony)

Three counts of forcible touching (Misdemeanors)

Under New York penal law, the charge of predatory sexual assault against a child, by itself, carries a minimum sentence of 25 years behind bars, if convicted. If Giraldo stands trial, he could face a lifetime in prison.