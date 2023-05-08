This year there will be a wider variety of goods from vegan-friendly vendors, including apparel, body products, and jewelry.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On June 4, the Capital Region Vegan Network is hosting an all-vegan street festival at Monument Square in Downtown Troy. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local restaurants and vendors will offer vegan food and products for purchase. In addition to food and drinks, this year there will be a wider variety of goods from vegan-friendly vendors, including apparel, body products, and jewelry.

Music will be provided by DJ HollyW8D. For more information and to see participating vendors, click here.