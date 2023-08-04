TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Alexis Diner will be hosting a dog adoption clinic presented by non-profit Out of the Pits. The event will be held on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The adoption clinic will have eight dogs in attendance, with the event being held in honor of long time Out of the Pits president Cydney Cross, who passed away earlier this week. Founded in 1994, OOTP has helped rescue and rehome over 3,000 dogs, all while following their mission of educating the public about the American Pit Bull Terrier.

Alexis Diner is located at 294 North Greenbush Road in Troy. You can support OOTP by visiting the organization’s website.