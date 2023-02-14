BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ALDI is set to open a new location in Brunswick this spring. The store will be located at 660 Hoosick Road, near the Brunswick Plaza Shopping Center.

“The store is currently under construction and will feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials,” said Aaron Sumida, ALDI Divisional Vice President. “The new store layout will also have ample refrigeration for more fresh, organic and convenient products.”

An official opening date has not been released yet. Another ALDI is set to open in North Greenbush near the corner of I-90 Exit 8 and Route 4.