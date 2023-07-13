NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ALDI has announced the opening date for its new location at 500 North Greenbush Road in North Greenbush. The store will open to the public on Thursday, July 27 at 8:30 a.m.

This store is relocated from the Rensselaer location at 307 Columbia Turnpike. That ALDI store will permanently close its doors on Wednesday, July 26.

“We are excited to provide local shoppers a revamped and refreshed ALDI store designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster, and easier,” said Aaron Sumida, Tully Regional Vice President for ALDI. “We are always looking out for the needs of our shoppers and decided to move our Rensselaer store to allow more room for added fresh, high-quality products at affordable prices, which our loyal shoppers know and love.”

The North Greenbush location will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shoppers can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during grand opening weekend from July 27 to July 30.

This new ALDI location is located next to the new Chick-fil-A at 502 North Greenbush Road. The restaurant is set to open on July 20.