BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ALDI is set to open a new location in Brunswick. The store is officially opening on April 6 at 662 Hoosick Road.

The first 100 customers on opening day (starting at 8:30 a.m.) will receive an eco-bag filled with samples of fan favorite ALDI products. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes from April 6 through April 9 for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Aaron Sumida, Tully regional vice president for ALDI.

This is the first ALDI store in the Troy area. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Another ALDI is set to open in North Greenbush near the corner of I-90 Exit 8 and Route 4.