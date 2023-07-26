RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Elected officials in Rensselaer County are raising concerns about the possibility that the City of Rensselaer could become a food desert.

The city’s only big grocery store, Aldi, is closing its location Jul. 26, 2023 with plans to open a new location on Rt. 4 in North Greenbush Jul. 27, 2023. Mayor Michael Stammel said that new location creates barriers for people without the means for transportation to access food.

“We have a couple housing projects here for low and moderate income people plus senior buildings and those are the ones who use these buildings the most as well as the people who walk here on a regular basis so transportation that’s something that’s going to be another part of their budget, it’s going to take away money they could use somewhere else.”

Stammel said he is working with the county and CDTA to expand options for transportation and bring another grocery store to the area.

The Rensselaer County Legislature issued a resolution in June urging Aldi to remain open in the city. That resolution states, in part, “There have been concerns in the community that Aldi may close the Rensselaer location and create a virtual food desert for those who rely on the convenient location of the store.”

News10 reached out to Aldi for comment, we have not received a response.

