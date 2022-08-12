BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man, who has allegedly given police a forged license several times to get out of tickets, was nabbed for the same crime on Monday. The New York State Police said they investigated two recent incidents in which Christopher Turner, 27, provided a fake out-of-state license and false identifying information to avoid being ticketed. One took place in Brunswick on March 24, and the second came on April 12 in Guilderland.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Two counts of second-degree criminal impersonation

Second-degree offering a false instrument for filing

Two counts of second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Turner was processed at the State Police barracks in Brunswick. He was arraigned in the Troy City Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Correctional Facility without bail.