BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was ordered to appear in Brunswick Town Court on Sunday after State Police said he drove drunk and crashed his car. Troopers were called to Grange Road in Brunswick at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, after hearing of a one-car crash.

The driver was identified as Shakier Blunt, 35, of Albany. After his arrest, Troopers said Blunt recorded a 0.25% Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) at their Brunswick barracks. He was charged with Aggravated DWI for the alleged crime.

Blunt was issued tickets returnable to the Brunswick Town Court and released to a sober party. His next court date has been scheduled for Sept. 28.