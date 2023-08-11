NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany based dog rescue Out of the Pits announced they will be celebrating the life and legacy of their late president and beloved animal activist Cydney Cross by presenting a festival in her honor. “Cyd Stock” will be held at Lyons Lake Pavilion in Nassau on September 10.

The festival will feature food trucks, live music, games and activities as the organization carries on the memory and life’s work of Cross, who passed away on August 1. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lyons Lake Pavilion is located at 307 Lyons Lake Road. You can support Out of the Pits by visiting their website.