TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have announced more road closures for HBO’s “The Gilded Age” filming. “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, is currently filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
Drivers are asked to reduce speeds and follow posted traffic detours. Officials said residents and businesses on impacted streets have been notified and asked to follow the posted parking restrictions. There may also be limited access to some areas when scenes are being filmed.
Road closures
- August 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- River Street between State Street and Congress Street
- August 13 at 3 p.m. to August 16 at noon
- River Street between 3rd Street and Broadway
- August 15
- 2nd Street between Congress Street and Broadway from August 15 at 5 a.m.
- 2nd Street between Division Street and Congress Street from August 15 at 8 a.m. to August 16 at 10 a.m.
- State Street between 1st Street and 2nd Street on August 15 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Congress Street between 2nd Street and 3rd Street from August 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Division Street between 2nd Street and 3rd Street on August 15 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- August 17 at 8 p.m. to August 18 at 6 p.m.
- Washington Place between 2nd Street and 3rd Street
- 2nd Street between Adams Street and Liberty Street
- 3rd Street between Adams Street and Liberty Street
- 2nd Street between Division Street and Congress Street
- August 26 at 10 a.m. to August 27 at 1 a.m.
- River Street between State Street and Congress Street