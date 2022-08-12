A still from the trailer for “The Gilded Age” from HBO

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have announced more road closures for HBO’s “The Gilded Age” filming. “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, is currently filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds and follow posted traffic detours. Officials said residents and businesses on impacted streets have been notified and asked to follow the posted parking restrictions. There may also be limited access to some areas when scenes are being filmed.

Road closures