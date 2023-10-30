TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Those in support of a ceasefire gathered in Troy Monday to protest the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The protest took place at Riverfront Park on Front Street.

Those in attendance are calling for a ceasefire on both sides to put an end to civilian deaths. One woman who has lost family members in attacks in Gaza gave a speech at the protest.

“I would like everyone to please call their Congress and demand for ceasefire and end occupation,” Shahenda Nassan said.

Some of the groups that took part in the rally for peace included the Palestinian Rights Committee of Upper Hudson Peace Action and Jewish Voice for Peace Albany.