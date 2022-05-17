TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Deniro, the abandoned Rottweiler puppy found injured in Troy, has finally left the care of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS). He has been transferred to Rottie Empire Rescue in Saratoga Springs.

Rottie Empire Rescue is a non-profit animal rescue based in Saratoga Springs, specializing in the care and ownership of Rottweilers and other “bully” breeds. Its mission is to rescue and rehome dogs in forever homes, and to avoid the need for rehoming by promoting responsible pet ownership.

Deniro was found severely injured in a box in the parking lot of a Troy gas station on February 7. He was brought to MHHS and later underwent a four-hour surgery to repair his jaw. MHHS said his jaw reconstructive surgeries were paid in full thanks to donations from the public.

Deniro after his jaw surgery (Mohawk Hudson Humane Society)

On February 24, the Troy Police Department arrested Khadijah Davis, 34, of Troy, in connection with the case. A bench warrant was issued after she failed to show up to court.

A “Rock for Deniro & Friends” concert was held on April 30 to help raise money for MHHS to help Deniro and other animals who have been abused and neglected.

To continue following Deniro on his road to recovery and eventual adoption, you can follow Rottie Empire Rescue on Facebook and Instagram.