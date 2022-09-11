TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As we honor the sacrifice first responders made on Sept. 11, 2001, many in the Capital Region are doing what they can to pay respects. But, some people now do not remember the events firsthand.

Abigail Wilson was only six months old on 9/11. “I definitely realized that there was a huge change in how our country ran and it really brought our country together,” Wilson said. “Having a big tragedy like that changed the way our military worked too.”

Today, she participated in the Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Each participant climbed the Louis Rubin Memorial Approach ten times.

“It takes an hour out of our day versus the ultimate sacrifice that a lot of people made that day,” Wilson said. “So, it’s really important to remember not only the people that sacrificed their lives those days but also in the almost two decades after.”

The event serves as an annual reminder of the sacrifices made by many first responders as they risked their own lives to save others. “It’s a great opportunity for, particularly our ROTC, students to reflect on what a momentous day 9/11 was for our country and certainly for the armed forces,” RPI President Martin Schmidt said.

Samantha Kreamer is the Air Force’s Joint Service Representative for this year’s ceremony. She lives with the effects of 9/11 forever in her family, her own uncle serving in Operation insert.

“I don’t really think anything we can do would properly honor the first responders that day, even though we are doing this as a stair climb,” Kreamer said. “It was a choice to show up here today, it was not a choice to do that on 9/11 so we are just going to do everything we can to pay our respects.” A new generation now embracing the message “Never Forget.”