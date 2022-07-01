TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Troy has received $10 million in roadway improvement funds from New York State Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program. State funds will further support roadway reconstruction, traffic signalization, and pedestrian crossings to the modernization of local roads.

The city plans to pave the historic to upgrade 12.5 miles of Troy roads during the next 12 months. This $10 million investment will continue to improve the roadway proposed paving schedule in neighborhoods across Troy during 2022 and 2023.

Since 2016, approximately 32 miles of roadways have been paved, accounting for 22 percent of the city’s 148 miles of streets and alleyways. Additionally, these funds can also be used for signalization and pedestrian safety improvements like striping and crosswalks, drainage, and sidewalks.

Residents will receive street closures and detours in advance. All scheduled paving work will be subject to weather conditions and/or gas and electric utility work. More information about the 2022-2023 paving program is available at Troyny online.