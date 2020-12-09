79 new COVID cases, 1 new death announced in Rensselaer Co. Dec. 8 update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seventy-nine new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Rensselaer County. The seven-day rolling average, according to New York State is 3.7%.

An 85-year-old woman, who was a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy and whose case was confirmed earlier in the day, has also died.

The 79 new cases are the highest single-day total of new cases in the county since the pandemic began. The previous high of 77 new cases was set this past Saturday.

The new cases include:

There are now 20 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including two in ICU. There are now 1,355 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1,154 due to exposure and 201 due to travel.

There have been 115,133 tests administered to date, including 833 tests recorded Monday.

The county also announced 39 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 1,700 cases cleared to date.