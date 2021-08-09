71 new COVID cases, 1 death in Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has confirmed 71 new cases of the coronavirus over a three-day period. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 3.9%.

Officials also said a 61-year-old Troy woman died from COVID-19. She was unvaccinated and had multiple underlying health conditions, they said. Her death was the first COVID-19 death since June 26.

The county has now had 163 residents die from the virus.

The new cases break down to 26 on Saturday, 17 on Sunday, and 28 on Monday. With the new cases, the county has 12,247 confirmed cases. There are now 195 active cases.

There are eight residents hospitalized for COVID-19, with one in ICU. There are now 231 residents in monitor quarantine.

There have been 340,469 tests administered to date, including 1,066 tests recorded over the three-day period.

The county also announced 49 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 11,889 cases cleared for recovery.